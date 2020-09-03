Jackson’s Bakery in Greece damaged, closed after fire

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Jackson’s Bakery, a popular donut shop in Greece is closed for the time being after a fire damaged the shop.

Officials say the fire was reported around 2 p.m. Thursday, and seems to be related to repair work being done on the roof. Three different fire departments joined forces to put out the fire.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation but officials say it appears to be accidental in nature.

The shop’s Facebook page says “Good afternoon unfortunately we had a small fire in the roof this afternoon, the fire dept. is containing it, but we will keep you updated on what is going on. We had to evacuate the building, we apologize for any inconvenience this afternoon.”

It’s unclear how long the shop will be closed for.