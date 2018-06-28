Eastview Mall sues J. Crew over terminated lease

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - A lawsuit filed this week claims that J. Crew misrepresented its sales figures to Eastview Mall in order to get a better deal on a lease that the clothing retailer later terminated.

According to the suit, J. Crew notified Eastview in February that it was opting to terminate its ten-year lease that wasn't set to expire until 2022.

Eastview officials write in the lawsuit the termination of the lease came a year after J. Crew sought to modify the terms of the deal. The mall says, under terms of the lease, J. Crew had the ability to terminate the deal in the fifth year if sales number didn't meet a certain threshold.

Eastview claims, in February 2017, when J. Crew wanted to renegotiate its lease, it sent the mall financial data that showed the store failed to meet that threshold. Afterwards, the two sides reached a new agreement.

However, the mall says it later learned the financial report neglected to include some sales -- including promotional discounts and internet sales with in-store pick-ups -- which put the sales numbers lower than reality.

Eastview is seeking damages and the court to restore the terminated lease.

When reached for comment, Wilmorite, the mall's owners, said they weren't able to comment on lease agreements.

J. Crew officials did not respond to a request for comment.