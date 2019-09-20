“It’s a huge step forward in our field,” New drug could help reduce peanut allergy effects

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) -As the mom of a child with a peanut allergy, Andrea Scotney worries.

“I think it makes you nervous all the time,” Scotney said. “Especially when you’re not with him.”

It’s just as difficult for Andrea’s son, Jack.

“You have to sit at the end of the table at lunch,” Jack said. “You can’t be near peanut butter. It’s just annoying because I can’t sit with my friends every day.”

“Palforzia,” a new drug recently approved by advisors to the Food and Drug Administration, aims to mitigate the effect of peanut allergies.

“If there was something that could potentially help him, I’d be all for it,” Scotney said.

According to Dr. S. Shahzad Mustafa, an allergist at Rochester Regional Health, the drug is a form of oral immunotherapy, designed to gradually build up a patient’s immunity to peanut allergies.

“I think it offers options to patients,” Dr. Mustafa said. “It is not going to be a treatment that applies to every family or every child with a peanut allergy.”

Dr. Mustafa added that common side effects include a reaction to the dose of the therapy itself, as well as gastrointestinal problems.