ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca man was arrested after police say he attempted to hit someone with his car on Friday.

According to the Ithaca Police Department, officers arrived at the area of Abbott Lane and Chestnut Street around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 19, after receiving a report that a pedestrian had nearly been hit by a car. Officers located the victim, the car, and the driver of the car shortly after arriving on the scene.

Police say Anthony J. Fleming, 19, attempted to hit a man he knew with his car. The man told police that he had jumped over a rock wall to avoid being hit. Fleming struck the rock wall with his car while attempting to hit the man. According to the Ithaca Police Department, damage to Fleming’s car was consistent with the victim’s report.

Fleming was arrested at the scene and charged with first-degree attempted assault (a class C felony). Fleming was arraigned in the Ithaca City Court and was taken to the Tompkins County Jail on $30,000 bail.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department by one of the methods below:

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tip line: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips