Italian-American Community Center hosts 9/11 benefit concert

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) – Saturday was a night to honor first responders who helped in the days following the 9/11 attacks. A benefit concert was held at the Italian-American Community Center in Gates. The concert honored six local men and women who made the journey to the site of the attacks 20 years ago.

“That really was the essence of this event: giving people the opportunity to say, ‘Thank you’ not only to the people we’re honoring tonight, but everyone who served in the aftermath of 9/11,” John Dretto said.

The event featured music from the local group Music of the Stars. Proceeds went to the Rochester chapter of the Red Cross.