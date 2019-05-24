Is there a plan to remove the Rochester City School Board?
Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) - News 8 has learned some members of the State Board of Regents favor removing the Rochester City School Board because of the deep problems within the district.
Through a freedom of information request, News 8 obtained a group of emails between a local attorney who sits on the board of regents, and an aide to the mayor of Rochester, a teachers union official and several other players. In those emails, they discuss a broad plan to temporarily remove the elected school board in Rochester.
The state education commissioner would then take over the district until a new five-member interim board was selected.
School Board President Van White weighed in on the proposal Thursday night.
"A plan to replace one set of adults with another set of adults is not the plan that our children need. They need to know how you are going to increase their graduation rate. How are you going to address the special needs of students coming from Puerto Rico? How are you going to address the needs of students who quite frankly live in a city that is one of the most in poverty cities in the nation? Those are the plans," said White.
The State Education Department released a statement saying quote:
"We are having conversations with state and local elected officials, union officials and community leaders to determine the best path forward to improve teaching and learning for all students. No decisions have been made and all options continue to be on the table. One thing is clear, the status quo cannot continue."
