Irondequoit woman wants neighbor’s dumpster removed from driveway after 4 months of waiting

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman in Irondequoit said she hasn’t been able to enjoy her front yard in months because smells from a dumpster at the house next door have wafted over to her property. Emily Glomboski said the dumpster showed up in her neighbor’s driveway back in June when a new owner took over the property. She said the smell also took over.

“I’m usually a windows open gal and I had to box everything up this year unfortunately,” Glomboski said. “The former owner had several pets and the carpets and flooring and everything needed to be replaced when the new owner purchased the house and the pet waste and urine and everything unfortunately the odor was trapped in the carpets and flooring so when they were in the dumpster or next to the dumpster between the heat the sun and any of the rain we had it would just stir everything up.”

She and her husband filed complaints with the town over the past few months.

Kerry Ivers is the Irondequoit director of development services. She said her team responded to a complaint from the end of September the same day it was received. They notified the owner of two violations at the house, one being bulk refuse.

“We provide a 10 day window in which the property owner has the ability to rectify the situation and/or contact code enforcement to identify a plan of resolution,” she said. “We’ve indicated that if the dumpster is no longer in use it should be removed from the property.”

Ivers said they haven’t heard back from the owner and the property is due for re-inspection on Thursday. If the issue isn’t fixed by then, the town can call the waste hauler to remove the dumpster and DPW can remove the carpet. A property maintenance charge will also be assessed to the property.

“That is super pleasing especially because it was just a real whirlwind to get to this point and I mentioned to my husband the other day, ‘what if it finally does get going?'” Glomboski said about this news.

Ivers said she encourages anyone who makes a complaint and wants to know the status to call and ask for an update. She said most complaints made during business hours are inspected the same day. Irondequoit building code enforcement information can be found here.