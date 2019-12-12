Irondequoit trash clash has residents, town supervisor fuming

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — A messy situation at an Irondequoit apartment complex has the people living there fuming.

Trash hasn’t been picked up in days and the garbage bags are piling up. It’s been overflowing at the Sycamore Green Apartments on Strathmore Circle in Irondequoit.

Carmen Soto lives in the complex. She said the maintenance crews do the best they can to keep the area clean — but feels more dumpsters are needed.

“There are too many people in the complex. There are not enough trash dumpsters. That’s what I can say about it, that’s the problem,” said Soto.

The mess caught the attention of Irondequoit Town Supervisor David Seeley. He called out the property owner on Twitter for its lack of up keeping.

Dear @related_group: you are one of the wealthiest real estate companies in the world. Pay your damn garbage bill for Strathmore Circle in Irondequoit, NY and stop neglecting this property – it is an insult to the people who live there. pic.twitter.com/QCV2fPryuq — Dave Seeley (@daveseeley430) December 9, 2019

“If you own a property the expectation is, and there are people, there are lives who live there. The expectation is you’re doing everything you can to make sure that is a habitable and nice place to live,” said Seeley.

But the garbage issues at this apartment complex aren’t the only problem. Just last year, the town took the complex owners to court for not fixing the pot holes.

“To the point that the first responders saying we’re reluctant to go in there. Look it took them too long to remedy those, and you would’ve thought that after last year they would’ve prevented things from happening. Obviously that’s not the case. It shows distinct lack of concern for the people who live there,” said Seeley.

Seeley said he’s instructed his staff to be proactive and look for code violations not only at this complex but at others around the town, helping improve living conditions for its residents.

News 8 reached out to the property owners and received this statement from their spokesperson: