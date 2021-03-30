Irondequoit Town Board votes to send police reform plan to New York State

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Irondequoit Town Board voted Tuesday to send its police reform plan to the state. This follows Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order requiring all New York State police departments to submit a police and reinvention plan.

Some items in the Irondequoit plan include diversifying the Irondequoit Police Department, requiring crisis intervention training of the entire police department, and reviewing the current plan in an annual community forum.

“The resolution does charge the town board with annual review of the plan to revisit,” Irondequoit Town Supervisor Dave Seeley said. “There are some components in the final plan that require town board review at the end of the year, and ultimately our goal is to have transparency, integrity, legitimacy and also widespread community engagement as we move forward.”

The deadline for police agencies across the state to submit their reform plans is Thursday, April 1st.

If approved plans are not submitted by that time, departments risk losing funding.