ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 2023 Iditarod Sled Dog Race in Alaska is set to take place March 3. Each year, one lucky teacher is selected to teach alongside the race.

West Irondequoit Central School District’s Julianne Westrich was this year’s chosen “Teacher on the Trail.”

She said she wants to use her teaching to encourage kids to follow their dreams, seeing them through to the end, even when at first they don’t work out.

