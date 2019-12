EAST IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Police will boost patrols in Irondequoit on Tuesday after an East Irondequoit student was approached by a suspicious man.

According to the district’s Facebook page, on Monday just before 3 p.m., a female middle school student was approached by a man driving a white van.

The man tried to get her into the van, but she refused and he drove away.

We would like to make you aware of a situation which took place this afternoon at approximately 2:50 PM on Heberle Road…. Posted by East Irondequoit CSD on Monday, December 2, 2019

The incident happened on Heberle Road, off Culver Road. Anyone with information is asked to call Irondequoit Police.