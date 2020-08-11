Irondequoit sport center to offer remote learning and athletic sessions

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sports centers are doing what they can to make sure their facilities are safe. One center in Irondequoit is taking it a step further and offering new remote learning and athletic sessions for families who have nowhere else to send their children during the work day.

Around 3,000 kids who are part of sport clubs and organizations will pass through the Irondequoit Sports Center, as they plan to reopen for sports like soccer and field hockey.

“Bringing kids together to play a sport, I don’t think is a bad thing and if we can do it safely, we limit the numbers, I don’t know why that is a bad idea,” said Greg Grenrich, director at Grenrich Athletic Group.

The center has installed hand sanitizer and disinfecting stations and also have safety precautions posted throughout. They are requiring the clubs who use the space to follow CDC guidelines.

“We’ve been in contact with the clubs that rent from us, and the people that rent from us about setting up a standard. The biggest thing is that we’re going to not allow spectators in for at least the first couple of months,” said Grenrich.

The center also plan to use the more than 70,000 square foot facility to hold new remote learning and athletic sessions.

For a fee, the center’s new remote learning and athletic sessions will give families a safe place to do school work and play sports.

“Kids are only going back to school for two days a week. That gives three days a week where either parents can’t go to work if they don’t have a different opportunity for their child. They can come here feel secure, feel safe, supervised and also get out and play some sports,” said Grenrich. “We feel that we’re doing it in the safest manner possible. Is anything at 100 percent? I don’t know. But kids have been sitting around with limited activities.”