IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — A new addition is coming to the Irondequoit Public Library that fellow plant lovers and home garden enthusiasts will come to love and appreciate.

We’re all familiar with the concept of borrowing books at your local public library, but what about borrowing seeds? That’s what the library in Irondequoit is doing with the addition of a seed library to their 1839 Makers Lab. Library Director Greg Benoit says that they’re well suited for something like this since they’re already used to loaning things out for free and collecting them back in return.

“A seed library is a collection of seeds that can be freely borrowed by the public and used to plant all kinds of fruits, vegetables, household plants, commonly found in your yard, or garden. The seeds are offered for free with the expectation that when the plants are harvested some of the seeds will be returned for people to use in the next planting season,” Greg says.

These seed libraries are becoming more popular because they help neighborhood beautification, healthy eating, and outdoor hobbies for ages ranging from children to seniors.

Instructions on how to plant and harvest the seeds will be available when picking them up from the lab. Plus, monthly classes hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension will be offered on topics including plant cultivation and cooking.

“This is a pretty cool opportunity. We’re always looking for ways to take information they read about in books, so gardening is a really popular topic and so is cooking, and this kind of takes it from the conceptual and brings it more into more practical hands-on experience that people can have,” Greg says.

This hands-on experience of planting, harvesting and removing the seeds from the plants, all while sending them off to grow into a whole new plant for someone else is intended to not only be part of the fun, but help add a little green to people’s lives.

The seed library is expected to open by the end of the year. This project is being made possible by an allocation of $6,500 in American Rescue Plan Act funds.