IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Irondequoit Police Department said they are attempting to locate a missing girl on Sunday evening.

Amarys Martinez is about 5 foot, 4 inches tall, 110 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black Nike headband, a blue and white long sleeve “I-Fest” shirt, black sweatpants and black sneakers.

We are attempting to locate this missing juvenile. If you have any information about the whereabouts of Amarys G. Martinez, please call 911. #Irondequoit #ROC @ipdchieflaird pic.twitter.com/hw6vfovFiC — Irondequoit Police (@IrondequoitPD) March 1, 2021

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.