Irondequoit police officer resigns after off-duty incident at bar

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — An Irondequoit police officer has resigned following an “altercation” at a Rochester bar.

According to officials, in the early hours of Saturday, July 17, Sgt. Jason Hughes got into an altercation at a bar. A statement from officials says that Hughes, “acted in a manner that is unequivocally inconsistent with the values of the Irondequoit Police Department, town government and the entire Irondequoit community.”

Hughes resigned from IPD on Friday.

Irondequoit Supervisor Dave Seeley and Chief of Police Alan Laird released the following joint statement:

“The Town was recently made aware of an altercation involving an off-duty Irondequoit Police officer at a downtown Rochester bar, early in the morning of July 17th. A preliminary inquiry into the incident made it clear that the officer in question, Sgt Jason Hughes, acted in a manner that is unequivocally inconsistent with the values of the Irondequoit Police Department, town government and the entire Irondequoit community. Mr. Hughes resigned from the Irondequoit Police Department on Friday, July 23rd.”