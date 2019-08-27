Irondequoit Police offer a safe place to exchange online items

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Irondequoit police are working to keep you safe while you purchase and sell items online.

They recently added a new ‘eCommerce Exchange Safety Zone’ at their department.

People can park in the zone to pick up or drop off items they are buying and selling online. The spot is adjacent to the town’s Public Safety Building.

“We want people to know that if they are making those transactions, this is where we want them to make that,” said Irondequoit town supervisor Dave Seeley. “Not an empty parking lot of the mall, not someplace that’s dimly lit, somewhere they can both feel safe. And where safer can you feel than right in front of your own police department?”

The area is monitored 24 hours a day by cameras and has the added bonus of being close to police presence.

The Irondequoit Police Department also installed perimeter fencing and a new entry system.

The upgrades were made possible by funding from the state.