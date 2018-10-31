Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

IRONDEQUOIT, NY (WROC) - UPDATE: Police say Syzmaszek has been located and is safe.

ORIGINAL:

Police in Irondequoit are looking for a woman reported missing this week.

Officers say 58-year-old Eileen Syzmaszek was last seen Sunday night. Syzmaszek left the Shire at Culverton adult home around 8 p.m.

Police say Syzmaszek walked to a gas station then took a taxi to the area of Park Avenue and Berkeley Street in the City of Rochester.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

She was last seen wearing a Mad Hatters Smoke Shop gray sweatshirt, black pants, sunglasses and is using a walker. Syzmaszek is about five-foot-six-inches tall and 220 pounds with green eyes and red hair.