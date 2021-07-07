UPDATE: Irondequoit police issue alert for missing man

A stationary front is currently parked across southern Livingston and Ontario counties, separating warm moist air to the south from cool and stable air to the north. It's a dramatic difference and one that will have implications on our severe weather threat tonight. That front's current location will result in a favorable storm environment across the Southern Tier, but a sharp stable layer to the north. The end result will be storms weakening on approach. While weakening, it's not impossible they still have some punch across parts of the Finger Lakes, but make no mistake, they'll be dying as they push through.

Our Thursday setup will bear watching. That front will lift northward and likely stall somewhere near the lakeshore tomorrow. A trough to our west and abundant moisture with an assist from Elsa will set the stage for a heavy rain threat, particularly into the afternoon. There will also be an area wide small risk for severe storms, mainly damaging winds. Along that stationary front, however, we'll need to keep an eye on any stronger storms that could try and acquire some rotation. This risk falls very much secondary to the rain situation as storms will be efficient heavy rain producers. Where storms train, localized totals of 1-2" could prompt some flooding concern.