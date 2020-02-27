Irondequoit police ask for help in finding teen missing since mid-January

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Irondequoit Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Mikayla Collier is a 14-year-old that’s been missing since mid-January.

She’s five feet, six inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Collier was last seen wearing a red shirt, black jacket, jeans, and a red headband.

Officials say no foul play is suspected at this time, and they don’t believe Collier to be in any immediate danger.

If you have any information, call 911.