ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Irondequoit is cracking down on the illegal use of all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes on the roads by using their own off-road vehicles. Irondequoit Police Department has two new Polaris Rzr side-by-sides to patrol ATVs and dirt bikes.

The illegal use of off-road vehicles on the road has been an ongoing issue for the Town of Irondequoit, with just a month ago, about 300 ATVs cruising through town. Residents like Tom Scalia have complained of safety concerns and being run off the road.

“I find when you’re driving and a couple people in an ATV come up on the side of you, it’s a little bit nerve racking as a driver because you don’t know if they’re going to cut in front of you or kind of side swipe you so kind of makes me nervous on the road,” Scalia said.

In order to combat the problem, the Irondequoit Police Department bought their own street-legal ATVs with $62,000 in ARPA funds. Their new side-by-sides will be able to do more than cars while also being much faster than these other ATVs on the road.

“We were kind of looking at creative ways to combat the issue instead of having police cars chasing these — SUVs. And they don’t have the movability, they can’t go over curbs, they can’t do all the stuff that these off-road vehicles are designed for.”

They’re 185 horsepower, turbo versions to ensure they can keep up with other ATV drivers. All officers will be off-road certified as well. The vehicles are also marked, with emergency lighting and sirens, so everyone knows they belong to police officers.

Peters adds the side-by-sides will also be included in regular patrols. And because the vehicles are all terrain, they can also be used for other natural disaster emergencies.

Because these vehicles are specialty vehicles, they are street legal. In New York State, it remains illegal to drive any other ATV on the road, regardless of registration.