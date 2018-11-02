Irondequoit firefighter seriously hurt after being hit by vehicle on Titus Ave.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

IRONDEQUOIT, NY (WROC) - An off-duty firefighter was seriously injured Halloween night after being hit by a vehicle on Titus Avenue.

Officers say the man, Kenneth Mayer Jr., was crossing the road near Bouckhart Avenue when he was hit around 8:45 p.m.

Mayer was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment. Police say he is currently listed in critical condition.

No charges have been filed against the driver at this time.

The Sea Breeze Fire Department says Mayer is a firefighter there. Officials say say he was hit after taking part in the department's Halloween district detail. They say, after surgery, Mayer appears to be doing well.