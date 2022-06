MONROE CO., N.Y. (WROC) — Christopher Wernle was sentenced to 26 years in prison Tuesday, for the murder of 65-year-old Edward Boucher.

Boucher was found dead outside Wernle’s home in May, 2021. His family had reported him missing the day before the discovery.

Police at the time said it was not a random murder, as Wernle and Boucher knew each other.