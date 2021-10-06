Irondequoit man accused for murdering his girlfriend returns to court

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Seth Larson, who pleaded not guilty to murder charges earlier in July, returns to court for pre-trial motions at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Larson is currently facing second degree murder in the second degree, tampering with physical evidence, and two counts of concealment of a human corpse.

According to court documents, Larson’s bail is set at $1 million cash, $2 million bond and a $5 million partially secured bond.

Rochester Police identified Larson as a person of interest in connection to the death of his 37-year-old girlfriend Lisa Shuler back in May. Shuler was found dead, in a “dismembered state” outside a Culver Road home. Following a week-long search, Larson was caught in West Virginia by U.S. Marshalls.

In June, prosecution shared new details that included Larson clearing his bank account. They also spoke about camping gear, burner phones, and maps that were found in a Virginia hotel Larson was staying in.

The prosecution said they plan on bringing out-of-state witnesses in for the case.

