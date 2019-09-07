Irondequoit kicks off annual Oktoberfest celebration

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — It may only be September, but the Town of Irondequoit is already kicking off its 32nd annual Oktoberfest celebration.

The festival features music, food and a lot of friendly people. Friday night began the first of two weekends for folks to celebrate German culture. The event is held at Camp Eastman in Irondequoit and organizers say its a great way to bring the community together.

“You know our Town Supervisor Dave Seeley likes to tell anybody that will listen, that we are a town of festivals, and nobody puts on a party like we do from our July 4th to our Winterfest, to Oktoberfest. I mean we have a 36,000 square-foot tent, we have seating for 1,700 people and we have entertainment for the next four days,” said Deputy Commissioner of Public Works Don Sinton.

The event also takes place on Saturday starting at noon and then again on Friday, September 13 and Saturday, September 14. Tickets are $10 at the gate.