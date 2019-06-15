Irondequoit holds special flag day ceremony

In honor of flag day, the town of Irondequoit held a special ceremony Friday night.

In addition, the town dedicated a used-flag deposit box.

The project was created by an eagle scout candidate.

One of the veterans explained the meaning of flag day and why proper disposal is so important.

“It’s important to dispose of the flags with respect, not thrown in the garbage can or thrown in the dump,” said Elmer Brown, commander of the Irondequoit American Legion Post 134. “That we collect them, and they are burned in proper disposal.”



After creating the box, the number of worn flags collected were doubled.