Irondequoit High students react to impeachment proceedings

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — We spent some time in class today with students learning about this process. It’s a lesson they haven’t ever had a chance to learn first-hand.

The seniors at Irondequoit High School actually watched part of the arguments live in class this afternoon, and right now they say it’s peaking their interest.

A live stream of the impeachment discussions in front of the classroom – got students thinking.

“It was kind of fun to see stuff like that in action,” Jared Coffey, senior at Irondequoit High School said. “You don’t usually see that.”

“It’s really interesting to learn about it,” Taylan Getiren, senior at IHS said. “Because it’s such a fundamental part of our history.”

It’s all part of a special lesson being taught at IHS.

“This class is called ‘Participation in Government’ and obviously impeachment is a big part of our government so we’re just learning the ins and outs,” Coffey said. “Right now we’re learning the different branches and how they coincide especially with impeachment.”

“We’re talking about the impeachment process in our civics class, principals in government and we’re learning about the different processes of the impeachment process,” Getiren said.

A class that students say — they’re learning to appreciate.

“I love it; it’s nice to have a teacher bring it upon students rather than keep it away,” Getiren said. “It makes school more realistic.”

Teacher Jamie Armstrong is passionate about educating his students about current events — that can sometimes — be confusing.

“I think besides some of the kids will tell you they’ll go on to be voters next year,” Armstrong said. “But some of these guys will be away in college and they’ll be able to make their own educated decision.”

People who support trump’s impeachment say the president violated his oath and broke the law. Others say president trump didn’t do anything wrong. But today, things are heating up, no matter what your opinion is of the situation.

What they learned?

“Just basically how big of a process it is — it’s not just an overnight occurance,” Coffey said.

And why it’s important?

“Well you know in a year I’m going to be 18. I’m gonna be going out to the world doing major things and the more educated the populus is hopefully we can move toward a better america,” Coffey said.

The teacher told us he showed the students several different TV networks. He wanted to make sure they saw all viewpoints.