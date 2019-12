IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) – Irondequoit High School experienced an electrical issue over the weekend. Consequently, the school will be closed on Monday, December 16.

IHS will reopen at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

The school said all after-school activities will go on as scheduled, including community education classes, athletics, and the Iroquois Middle School holiday concert.

Classes will resume on Tuesday.