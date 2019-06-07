Irondequoit High School hires new principal

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

IRONDEQUOIT, NY (WROC) - Irondequoit High School has a new principal. Alecia Zipp-McLaughlin is a long time employee of the Rochester City School District, with 23 years of experience working as an administrator and teacher.

Zipp-McLaughlin is currently working at East Upper High School as the Freshman Academy Director and is the supervisor of the school's 7-12 English department.

According to the West Irondequoit School District, Zipp-McLaughlin's work with ninth graders at East High contributed to the school's drop in suspension rates, and the increase of graduation rates by almost double from 33% to 61%.

Zipp-McLaughlin is set to start on July 7.