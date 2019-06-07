Irondequoit High School hires new principal

Irondequoit High School has a new principal. Alecia Zipp-McLaughlin is a long time employee of the Rochester City School District, with 23 years of experience working as an administrator and teacher.

Zipp-McLaughlin is currently working at East Upper High School as the Freshman Academy Director and is the supervisor of the school’s 7-12 English department. 

According to the West Irondequoit School District, Zipp-McLaughlin’s work with ninth graders at East High contributed to the school’s drop in suspension rates, and the increase of graduation rates by almost double from 33% to 61%. 

Zipp-McLaughlin is set to start on July 7. 

