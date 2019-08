IRONDEQUOIT, NY (WROC) — High lake levels and flooding have forced Irondequoit town officials to shut down the northern section of St. Paul Boulevard.

Supervisor Dave Seeley writes in a tweet that the loop at the northern end of the street is closed.

The water levels along Lake Ontario have already caused problems from lakeside businesses. News 8 reported this week that Silk O’Loughlin’s, located not far from the St. Paul Boulevard loop, is closed right now.