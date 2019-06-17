IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) - As the summer temperatures rise so does the number of break-ins in Irondequoit.

Both cars and homes have been broken into.

Officer Jonathan Lawton of the Irondequoit Police Department says there are several things people can do to make themselves less of a target.

"My advice to people is to make sure they lock their cars and make sure they have their keys with them. And even double check, make sure they lock their vehicle. With your vehicle locked you are making yourself less likely to become a victim," said Lawton.

Along with locking your car, you can decrease your chances of being a victim of car theft by parking your car in a well lit area.

It is also recommended that you do not leave valuables inside of your car.