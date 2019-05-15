Irondequoit Bay State Marine Park boat launch closed due to high water levels

AUGUST PRECIPITATION: 1.24"SUMMER PRECIPITATION: 7.82"MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:20 AMMONDAY SUNSET: 8:07 PM

A few light showers will move through this morning but they won't last. Look for some sun heading into this afternoon and a lot of dry time. Temperatures will top out in the lower 80s. The development of a lake breeze boundary this afternoon may serve as a focal point for a stray shower thundershower this afternoon, but for the most part, showers will be more the exception rather than the rule.This frontal boundary slips to the south overnight and heading into Tuesday. There will yet again be another chance for an afternoon shower or storm with temperatures again climbing into the lower 80s, but it will feel a bit less humid and showers will likely remain south of the thruway. Wednesday is when things get a bit more interesting. Cooler air will start to really pool across the Great Lakes and gather itself going into Wednesday night for a big plunge southward. Ahead of this we can expect another muggy and warm day with showers and storms. These storms have the best chance for becoming strong to severe ahead of and along a cold front some time on Wednesday that will bring the colder air. Highs on Thursday will likely be in the lower 70s. That will continue into Friday and potentially next weekend.WEEKEND OUTLOOK: An early look shows broadening high pressure and clear skies. Depending on how the jet stream sets up, we will hold with a drier and cooler trend for the weekend.