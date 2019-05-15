Irondequoit Bay State Marine Park boat launch closed due to high water levels

IRONDEQUOIT, NY (WROC) — Town officials have closed the boat launch at the Irondequoit Bay State Marine Park due to high water levels in the bay and Lake Ontario.
The town says canoes and kayaks will still be permitted from the park but shouldn’t use the docks or ramps.
“This is a difficult, yet necessary decision for the Town to make, especially as we head into the boating season,” said Supervisor Dave Seeley. “We thank boaters in advance for their cooperation and will continue to monitor water levels to determine when it is safe to open the launch to the public.”