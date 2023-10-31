ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s that time of year! The Irondequoit Bay Outlet Bridge is set to open to traffic on Wednesday.

The bridge, located at the north end of the Irondequoit Bay, spans between Lake Road in Webster, and Culver Road in the town of Irondequoit. It is used five months out of the year from November to March.

Officials said the swinging of the bridge to place it in-use, will take place between 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. The process should take between 20 and 30 minutes.

The Town of Webster said there is a two-hour preparation time to get the bridge ready to swing, installing hydraulic jacks, lifting the bridge, and manually removing the bearings before it can be swung.

The Irondequoit Bay Outlet Bridge will be in the in-use position until April 1, 2024.