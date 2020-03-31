Iron Smoke Distillery now making hand sanitizer

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Another local distillery is stepping up to make a much needed product in the battle against coronavirus.

Iron Smoke Distillery in Fairport posted this picture on social media today.

The distillery and music venue is partnering with Rochester Midland Corporation to make hand sanitizer, specifically for front-line staff, hospitals and first responders across the country.

Iron Smoke says it will produce 15-thousand gallons a week, and 2,000 bottles will be donated to first responders who have reached out to the company already.