Iraq War veteran from Batavia receiving Medal of Honor Tuesday afternoon

Local Iraq War Veteran David Bellavia will receive the highest honor for an American service member on Tuesday, the Medal of Honor.

Bellavia will become the first living medal of honor recipient who is a veteran of the Iraq War.

On November 10th, 2004 Bellavia and his platoon stormed a home that insurgents were using as cover. When gunfire trapped his fellow soldiers, the Batavia native used a rifle and grenades to kill 4 insurgents. He killed another in a hand-to-hand fight.

Bellavia’s actions saved his entire squad.

“I just have so much love. You know I never thought I’d see love on a battlefield. It’s horrible, it’s ghastly, it’s ghoulish, but you see people doing things for each other that they would never ever do in any other circumstance and it is a sight to see, it’ll change your life forever, and I think we’re all better for having seen that love displayed in combat,” said Bellavia.

President Donald Trump will present Bellavia with the Medal of Honor Tuesday afternoon at 3:30 in the East Room of the White House.

News 8 will stream the ceremony live at Rochesterfirst.com