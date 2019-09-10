Investigators track down students behind threats against Henrietta school

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Police now say they know who posted threats against a Henrietta school in the past week. Investigators found three threats online against Roth Junior High School.

Police say two of the threats were made on SnapChat by students who go to the school. Both of those incidents happened on Sunday. One of those resulted in deputies finding a gun.

Rush-Henrietta students viewing their classmate’s SnapChat stories revealed possible threats against the school. In the first incident, students were messaging on SnapChat about violence against Roth Junior High School. A screenshot of part of the conversation was put up on one of the student’s SnapChat story. Those stories last for 24 hours.

During that time it was viewed by other students and reported.

Captain Paul Delella with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says SnapChats don’t “just go away.”

“People might think it just goes away and you can be anonymous but ultimately we can get the information and it’s really for these types of situations under emergency situations,” said Delella.

Police interviewed the students involved and searched their homes. But they found no credible threat.

The second threat came in later that same day after a robocall had been put out to families.

After hearing the robocall, a student looked through her friend’s SnapChat stories and found a selfie of a student holding a gun with the caption “Who want me to be the shooter?”

Police searched this student’s house and found a gun.

Superintendent Bo Wright says three threats right at the beginning of the school year is tough to swallow.

“I think unfortunately this is a sign of the times. This is our new reality for law enforcement for school districts we have to deal with these threats and we don’t have the luxury of differentiating,” said Superintendent Wright.

Delella says they’ll investigate any and all threats and they need the community’s continued help and support.

“You can say in the SnapChat that you’re joking but I can’t tell if you’re joking, the students can’t tell if you’re joking, so we can’t take it lightly, we don’t wanna not do anything and then something horrible happens,” said Delella.

The third threat took place on Thursday. An anonymous tip on district’s tip hotline was called in about a Rush-Henrietta High School student saying they wanted to bring a gun to school and they hated the school and the teachers.

Deputies say they investigated this fully and found no credible threat. That investigation is closed but the other two are still going on. The students involved aren’t back at school yet.

Extra patrols were put in place at Roth Junior High School on Monday morning. Police say those will stay there until further notice. No arrests have been made, but if arrested, the suspect could face charges of making a terroristic threat or aggravated harassment.