Investigators collecting evidence from cell phones after Utica teen stabbed to death

UTICA, NY (WROC) — The investigation into a Utica teenager’s death continues as authorities collect evidence from the phones of the victim and suspect.

Bianca Devins, 17, was stabbed to death by her boyfriend Brandon Clark. He then posted images of her body on social media before trying to kill himself.

Thruway records are also being subpoenaed to help determine a timeline for the incident.

“And that will help explain some other evidence that we’ve come across that I can’t really talk about, said Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara. “But there’s a lot of things at this point that we’re trying to put together and I believe the forensics will help us.”

Police say the couple was fighting over an incident at a concert they went to in Queens, New York and that could have lead to Devins’ murder.