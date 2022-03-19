ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department responded to the scene of an accident on the corner of State Street where a car smashed into a building Saturday.

According to authorities, around 8:30 p.m. officers found a black sedan fully inside a building located at 125 State Street. The driver was the only occupant and was uninjured but was trapped in the vehicle.

Emergency crew members were able to assist the 58 year-old female resident escape from the car.

According to authorities, cameras showed the vehicle attempting to turn south onto State Street failing to negotiated the turn.

Authorities say speed and alcohol are a factor in this incident. The investigation is ongoing.

