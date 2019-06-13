Investigation leads to 23 arrests in connection with narcotics network in Monroe County
Rochester, NY (WROC) - Twenty-three people from the Rochester area have been indicted in connection to a narcotics network.
They're accused of dealing heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine in Monroe County.
The multi-agency investigation was code-named "Operation Gray Roc" because investigators say suspects sold a *deadly gray-colored mixture of heroin, fentanyl, and other controlled substances, commonly referred to as "gray death."
The charges include various counts of criminal sale and criminal possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit those crimes.
The names of the suspects in the case are as follows:
- Hiram Abril - Rochester, NY
- Pedro Cruz - Gates, NY
- Jose DeJesus - Rochester, NY
- Glenitza Gonzalez, a/k/a "Glenny" - Rochester, NY
- Edel Gonzalez-Morales - Rochester, NY
- Mykel Johnson, a/k/a "Mikey" - Rochester, NY
- Chris Kirkey, a/k/a "Curt" - North Rose, NY
- Julie Knupp - Rochester, NY
- Angel Marcial, a/k/a "Bate" - Webster, NY
- Jeffrey Marrero - Gates, NY
- Adrian Paige - Rochester, NY
- Jesus Vazquez Ramos - Ontario, NY
- Josue Rentas - Rochester, NY
- Christian Reynoso - Greece, NY
- Christian Rivera - Rochester, NY
- Isidro Rivera - Rochester, NY
- Giovanni Rosario - Rochester, NY
- Luis Miguel Saez - Rochester, NY
- Juan Tejeda - Gates, NY
- Joshua Torres - Rochester, NY
- Agripino Vargas - Rochester, NY
- Hipolito Vargas, Jr. - Rochester, NY
- Joshua Vazquez - Rochester, NY
