Investigation leads to 23 arrests in connection with narcotics network in Monroe County

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 12:54 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 12:54 PM EDT

Rochester, NY (WROC) - Twenty-three people from the Rochester area have been indicted in connection to a narcotics network.
They're accused of dealing heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine in Monroe County.

The multi-agency investigation was code-named "Operation Gray Roc" because investigators say suspects sold a *deadly gray-colored mixture of heroin, fentanyl, and other controlled substances, commonly referred to as "gray death." 

The charges include various counts of criminal sale and criminal possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit those crimes.

The names of the suspects in the case are as follows:

  • Hiram Abril - Rochester, NY
  • Pedro Cruz - Gates, NY 
  • Jose DeJesus - Rochester, NY
  • Glenitza Gonzalez, a/k/a "Glenny" - Rochester, NY
  • Edel Gonzalez-Morales - Rochester, NY
  • Mykel Johnson, a/k/a "Mikey" - Rochester, NY 
  • Chris Kirkey, a/k/a "Curt" - North Rose, NY
  • Julie Knupp - Rochester, NY 
  • Angel Marcial, a/k/a "Bate" - Webster, NY 
  • Jeffrey Marrero - Gates, NY 
  • Adrian Paige - Rochester, NY
  • Jesus Vazquez Ramos - Ontario, NY 
  • Josue Rentas - Rochester, NY 
  • Christian Reynoso - Greece, NY 
  • Christian Rivera - Rochester, NY 
  • Isidro Rivera - Rochester, NY 
  • Giovanni Rosario - Rochester, NY
  • Luis Miguel Saez - Rochester, NY
  • Juan Tejeda - Gates, NY
  • Joshua Torres - Rochester, NY
  • Agripino Vargas - Rochester, NY 
  • Hipolito Vargas, Jr. - Rochester, NY 
  • Joshua Vazquez - Rochester, NY

