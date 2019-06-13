Investigation leads to 23 arrests in connection with narcotics network in Monroe County

Local News

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
HEROIN PIC_1556111882656.jpg.jpg

Twenty-three people from the Rochester area have been indicted in connection to a narcotics network.
They’re accused of dealing heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine in Monroe County.

The multi-agency investigation was code-named “Operation Gray Roc” because investigators say suspects sold a *deadly gray-colored mixture of heroin, fentanyl, and other controlled substances, commonly referred to as “gray death.” 

The charges include various counts of criminal sale and criminal possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit those crimes.

The names of the suspects in the case are as follows:

  • Hiram Abril – Rochester, NY
  • Pedro Cruz – Gates, NY 
  • Jose DeJesus – Rochester, NY
  • Glenitza Gonzalez, a/k/a “Glenny” – Rochester, NY
  • Edel Gonzalez-Morales – Rochester, NY
  • Mykel Johnson, a/k/a “Mikey” – Rochester, NY 
  • Chris Kirkey, a/k/a “Curt” – North Rose, NY
  • Julie Knupp – Rochester, NY 
  • Angel Marcial, a/k/a “Bate” – Webster, NY 
  • Jeffrey Marrero – Gates, NY 
  • Adrian Paige – Rochester, NY
  • Jesus Vazquez Ramos – Ontario, NY 
  • Josue Rentas – Rochester, NY 
  • Christian Reynoso – Greece, NY 
  • Christian Rivera – Rochester, NY 
  • Isidro Rivera – Rochester, NY 
  • Giovanni Rosario – Rochester, NY
  • Luis Miguel Saez – Rochester, NY
  • Juan Tejeda – Gates, NY
  • Joshua Torres – Rochester, NY
  • Agripino Vargas – Rochester, NY 
  • Hipolito Vargas, Jr. – Rochester, NY 
  • Joshua Vazquez – Rochester, NY

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss