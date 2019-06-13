Investigation leads to 23 arrests in connection with narcotics network in Monroe County

Twenty-three people from the Rochester area have been indicted in connection to a narcotics network.
They’re accused of dealing heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine in Monroe County.
The multi-agency investigation was code-named “Operation Gray Roc” because investigators say suspects sold a *deadly gray-colored mixture of heroin, fentanyl, and other controlled substances, commonly referred to as “gray death.”
The charges include various counts of criminal sale and criminal possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit those crimes.
The names of the suspects in the case are as follows:
- Hiram Abril – Rochester, NY
- Pedro Cruz – Gates, NY
- Jose DeJesus – Rochester, NY
- Glenitza Gonzalez, a/k/a “Glenny” – Rochester, NY
- Edel Gonzalez-Morales – Rochester, NY
- Mykel Johnson, a/k/a “Mikey” – Rochester, NY
- Chris Kirkey, a/k/a “Curt” – North Rose, NY
- Julie Knupp – Rochester, NY
- Angel Marcial, a/k/a “Bate” – Webster, NY
- Jeffrey Marrero – Gates, NY
- Adrian Paige – Rochester, NY
- Jesus Vazquez Ramos – Ontario, NY
- Josue Rentas – Rochester, NY
- Christian Reynoso – Greece, NY
- Christian Rivera – Rochester, NY
- Isidro Rivera – Rochester, NY
- Giovanni Rosario – Rochester, NY
- Luis Miguel Saez – Rochester, NY
- Juan Tejeda – Gates, NY
- Joshua Torres – Rochester, NY
- Agripino Vargas – Rochester, NY
- Hipolito Vargas, Jr. – Rochester, NY
- Joshua Vazquez – Rochester, NY