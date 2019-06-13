Investigation leads to 23 arrests in connection with narcotics network in Monroe County

Twenty-three people from the Rochester area have been indicted in connection to a narcotics network.

They’re accused of dealing heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine in Monroe County.

The multi-agency investigation was code-named “Operation Gray Roc” because investigators say suspects sold a *deadly gray-colored mixture of heroin, fentanyl, and other controlled substances, commonly referred to as “gray death.”

The charges include various counts of criminal sale and criminal possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit those crimes.

The names of the suspects in the case are as follows: