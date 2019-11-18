Investigation into Eastridge High School threat ends

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC)- The East Irondequoit School District has identified the person responsible for a threat against at East Ridge High School last week. On Friday, students at the school were evacuated after a threat came in at 9:45 a.m.
In a statement posted on their website, the district says the Irondequoit Police Department and School District Officials completed the investigation.
The unidentified person will face consequences under the school district code of conduct but, school officials say the matter has been safely resolved.