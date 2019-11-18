Investigation into Eastridge High School threat ends

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC)- The East Irondequoit School District has identified the person responsible for a threat against at East Ridge High School last week. On Friday, students at the school were evacuated after a threat came in at 9:45 a.m.

In a statement posted on their website, the district says the Irondequoit Police Department and School District Officials completed the investigation.

Please read the following update from @EiGrow regarding Friday's incident @Eastridge_EICSD https://t.co/Ey18j69TMj — East Irondequoit CSD (@EICSD) November 17, 2019

The unidentified person will face consequences under the school district code of conduct but, school officials say the matter has been safely resolved.