Interstellar nostalgia: Challenger Learning Center reopens at Kodak Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Challenger Learning Center is back open and has a new home at the Kodak Center.

The Challenger Learning Center was formerly located at the Strasenburgh Planetarium, but after 20 years, its lease wasn’t renewed after the planetarium was renovated. The move to the Kodak Center represents a new chapter.

The Challenger Learning Center encourages kids to learn about science, through math and space exploration.

“The kids are there to have a good time,” said Steve Orcutt, director of instructional programs and services. “They go to Mars, they build a probe, they launch a probe, they rescue the crew, they come back and they’re cheering after two hours. They don’t know what they just did instruction based on the New York state standards and that, to me, is what education should be. It should be fun, it should be exciting, it should be engaging, and that’s what we do every day.”

The Challenger Learning Center was created to honor those who lost their lives in the Challenge space disaster. It’s the second oldest among 50 similar centers throughout the nation.