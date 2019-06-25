Intersection between Mt. Read Blvd. and Buffalo Rd. to close for 5 weeks

A heads up for drivers, the intersection at Mount Read Boulevard and Buffalo Road in Rochester will close to traffic on July 8 and remain closed for five weeks.

During that time, crews will install a single lane roundabout at the intersection. The traffic circle that currently sits between the two roads has caused concern for many people who live in the nearby neighborhood.

Several detours will be posted in the area.

-Mount Read Boulevard southbound to Buffalo Road westbound will detour using I-490 west to Buffalo Road.

-Mount Read Boulevard southbound to Buffalo Road eastbound will detour using Maple Street and Glide Street.

-Buffalo Road eastbound to Mount Read Boulevard northbound will detour using Howard Road and Lyell Avenue.

Buffalo Road westbound to Mount Read Boulevard northbound will remain open to vehicle traffic and pedestrian traffic will be maintained within the intersection using existing sidewalk and pedestrian detours.

The work at the intersection also includes other enhancements such as new storm drains and water lines, new highway lighting, new concrete pavement, curbing and sidewalks, along with new striping and signage at the intersection.