ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new gym on East Main Street held its grand opening Saturday.

The gym, called Inspired By Fitness, was started by trainer Lakeisha Smith after discovering that she was pre-diabetic in 2015.

Upon discovering her condition, Smith said she started changing her eating habits and started a new workout plan to prevent an increased risk in diabetes, heart diseases and stroke.

Smith said she recently became a certified trainer — and is sharing her fitness plan with others in the area who relate with her story.

“Everyone thinks that health is mainly about a good number on the scale,” Smith said. “In fact — its more about your personal numbers — your blood work, how well that’s going, and how well you go up and down the stairs everyday.”

Inspired by Fitness offers lessons Monday through Thursday, and Saturday mornings.