Inmates in quarantine at Monroe County Jail test positive for COVID-19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — UPDATE: All eight inmates who were in quarantine tested positive for COVID-19.

The following is a statement from Monroe County Sheriff’s office:

Late last night, MCSO identified seven inmates who were experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to include a fever. We proactively took temperatures throughout the entire jail and found one additional inmate with a fever.

Today, all eight inmates who were symptomatic yesterday, are no longer showing symptoms today. Prime Care, our medical provider, conducted rapid tests of the eight inmates and all eight came back positive. We are waiting for the results of earlier initial non-rapid tests, which were sent to an outside lab.

Two housing units are currently under quarantine and being continuously monitored by Prime Care medical staff. All inmates inside of the jail will be checked daily to include temperature checks.

MCSO says that as of a tour of the facility this morning, no more symptoms have been reported anywhere in the jail.

The sheriff’s office further says that all inmates are temperature checked at least twice a week (staff is temperature checked every time they enter the building), visitation has been suspended under the “orange zone” state guidance, and sanitization of the jail happens 24 hours a day.

