Inmates cleaning up Lyell Avenue via new MCSO program

Once a month for the rest of the year, inmates will be helping to clean up Lyell Ave. and surrounding areas in Rochester via the Outside Work Program.

Sgt. Anthony Finoccaharo with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says having inmates work to clean up Lyell Ave. is a therapeutic release for them, adding they take pride in the work they do.

“By using the inmates, it’s a good release for them, and it’s a good partnership with the community, seeing that the inmates are well behaved, that there’s no threat of anything within the community, and that everyone is here to get along with everybody,” says Sgt. Finoccaharo.

Silvano Orsi, the President of the Little Italy Association helped to coordinate this clean up with Sheriff Todd Baxter. Orsi says he’s thankful for the help, adding there’s a constant trash problem. He’s hoping to create a tidy destination with greater investment.

“So that means facades, trash on sidewalks, focus on roadway improvements…if that doesn’t happen and that doesn’t enable the area to attract investments, you’re not going to get new shops and new restaurants down here,” says Orsi.

Sgt. Finoccaharo adds the vetting process for the inmates selected is intense, they are under direct supervision, and there is no danger to the community. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office hopes to expand the Outside Work Program even more to other locations around the county.