Inmates at Monroe County Jail now have 75 minutes of free phone calls

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Legislature has passed a plan to provide inmates at the Monroe County Jail a limited number of free phone calls per week.

Inmates will receive 75 minutes of calls at no cost.

Legislator Rachel Barnhart (D, 21) had asked the sheriff in the past to offer free phone calls. Barnhart made the following statement in regards to the unanimously passed Legislature meeting.

I would like to again thank Sheriff Baxter and Undersheriff Brown for their work on making calls accessible to inmates. When I approached them with this idea, they came up with a plan.

It’s imperative that incarcerated individuals maintain community ties in order for their well-being and successful re-entry. Their families bear the cost of these calls. This plan will save families about $30 dollars a month.

Using the telephone trust fund to pay for the calls is appropriate. These funds were collected from past calls and the fund will be maintained from future calls. I don’t believe we should profit from incarceration at all, but this is a giant step in the right direction.

The activists in our community who have worked so hard to shine a light on injustice in our criminal justice system also deserve credit for this important action we are taking.

Thank you to everyone who is supporting this legislation.