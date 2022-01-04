Inmate charged with assault after attack on Monroe County Jail deputy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A deputy at the Monroe County Jail was hospitalized Sunday, after investigators say she was attacked by an inmate.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was serving dinner to Dawntaya Harris shortly before 4:30 p.m. on January 2 when Harris pushed her cell door open and attacked. Investigators say Harris, 23, punched the deputy, then got her into a chokehold on the ground.

The deputy pressed the transmit button on her radio during the attack. When jail staff responded to check on her status, they got no answer. Investigators say that caused staff to send others to check on her welfare, at which point responding deputies observed the assault.





Harris, who had been in the jail since November 8 on Attempted Robbery and Assault charges, was additionally charged with Assault and Strangulation, both felonies.

The deputy was hospitalized for treatment and later released. Investigators said Tuesday she was still recovering.