CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — A 15-year-old from Onondaga County is in guarded condition at Golisano Children’s Hospital’s ICU after suffering serious injuries at Bristol Mountain Monday morning, according to officials from the Ontario County Sherriff’s Office.

Authorities said the teen suffered significant head and facial injuries after going over a ski jump and landing face first.

Officials say the teen was transported via Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital.

According to the sheriff’s office, the teen was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.