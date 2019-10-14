Injured RPD officer Denny Wright transferred to rehabilitation center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials announced that injured officer Denny Wright has been transferred from the hospital to a rehabilitation facility for the next phase of his treatment.

Wright, a longtime veteran of the Rochester Police Department, suffered severe injuries after being stabbed multiple times at an incident on Peck Street in early October.

Officials say Wright is stable and his family asks for privacy as he works to recover from his injuries.

In connection to the attach on Officer Wright, Keith Williams, 28 of Rochester, is charged with attempted aggravated murder and aggravated assault of police officer, charges he pleaded not guilty to last week. Williams was given no bail.

Williams has been involved with a number of crimes just this year and has been in and out of custody.

RPD deputy chief Mark Mura said a bystander helped when they saw the attack happening. That good Samaritan spoke to News 8 Monday about the intense moments leading up to and during the attack.

The Rochester Police Locust Club says they have received numerous requests to support Officer Dennison “Denny” Wright after he was assaulted last week.

The club has set up the “Denny Wright Fund” through Canandaigua National Bank. Donations are accepted at any bank branch.

Wright is a 20-plus year veteran of the force and is well respected for his community outreach, which includes dancing with Rochester City School District students in his wife’s classroom. Wright’s wife, Sonia Lagares-Wright, is an RCSD teacher who won a Golden Apple award in 2017.